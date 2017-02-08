Following the enforced departure of Chairman Ron Dennis back in November, the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team have been undergoing somewhat of a management restructure.

First of all newly employed CEO Jost Capito, who only started working for McLaren from last year’s Italian Grand Prix onwards, parted ways with the Woking based squad earlier this week.

The German’s close relationship with Dennis, who was responsible for hiring Capito to work alongside McLaren Technology Group Director Jonathan Neale and Racing Director Eric Boullier, and his shared vision on methods of working, one of the main reasons for Dennis’ ousting by the board, meant the German never really had a chance to get his ideas up and running, as a McLaren spokesperson advised motorsport.com recently.

“Jost Capito joined McLaren after four successful years at VW Motorsport, with a strong commitment to bringing success back to McLaren.

“He wanted to build again a winning team and fully focus on making the McLaren Formula 1 car competitive, with the aim of winning World Championships in coming years.

“Regrettably, we have not been able to find common ground with Jost with regard to what is and will be needed to make the team successful again.

“As a result, we have agreed that he will leave McLaren Racing and will now consider other opportunities. We wish him success in his future endeavours.”

Now, McLaren Team Manager Dave Redding has also decided to move on after seventeen seasons working with the squad, but will remain in F1 having taken on a new role at Williams Martini Racing.

A spokesperson for McLaren confirmed that Redding’s position will be taken on by current Chief Mechanic Paul James with some changed responsibilities, as current Head of Operations, Andrea Stella, will look after the FIA communication side of the role.

“We can confirm that David Redding is leaving McLaren Racing.

“He will be replaced by Paul James, who will become Team Manager, with a focus on the operational and managerial nature of the role.

“Our Head of Race Operations, Andrea Stella, will assume some of the role’s sporting responsibilities and engagement with the FIA.

“Kari Lammenranta will replace Paul as our new Chief Race Mechanic.”