Norman Nato will be joined by Sean Gelael at Arden in 2017 - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Norman Nato will be joined by Sean Gelael at Arden in 2017 - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Norman Nato will return to Arden Motorsport for his third season of GP2 Series racing, where he will joined by Sean Gelael.

Nato returns to the team he made his debut in the championship back in 2015 having spent last year at Racing Engineering, with the Frenchman having won twice during last season at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona and the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on his way to fifth in the final standings.

“I am very happy to join the Jagonya Ayam family and to re-join Arden this season for the GP2 Series,” said Nato. “It is where I made my debut in GP2 so it’s great to be back again.

“Last year was a strong season for me so I’m really optimistic we can do a good job with Sean and the team. The aim is to put our experiences together in order to be competitive and to fight for wins and points at every race.”

Gelael will be racing for a second season in the championship having raced with Campos Racing last year, taking one podium finish at the Red Bull Ring, and has brought the sponsorship from Pertamina with him to Arden.

“I am really pleased to join Pertamina Arden this year,” said Gelael. “It’s a very experienced team who has shown consistency through the seasons. The post-season test in Abu Dhabi went well so it was obvious to keep working together for the 2017 season.

“Last year helped me to learn more about GP2 so my goal for this year is to be a front-runner in every race and I can’t wait to get started. Norman will be a strong team-mate with all of his experience and I’m happy to team up with him.”