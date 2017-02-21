A new film that takes the viewer on the journey encountered by racing racing driver Bruce McLaren on his rise through the motor sport ranks, is set to be released in cinemas in 2017.

Acclaimed New Zealand film director, Roger Donaldson, famous for films such as “The World’s Fastest Indian” and “Species” has directed what is set to be an iconic piece.

The film, simply entitled McLaren, will tell the story of the team’s founder Bruce McLaren, who from humble beginnings in New Zealand took on the elite world of motorsport, and despite all the odds and hardship he endured along the way, he was soon to become an accomplished driver and owner of his own race team, before sadly losing his life in a testing accident at Goodwood, in 1970.

An iconic figure amongst many F1 fans, McLaren won his first ever grand prix back in 1959 at the age of just 22, and in doing so became the youngest-ever F1 race winner at that time. He enjoyed further race victories for the Cooper race team before leaving them at the end of 1965, to set up his own GP racing team, having originally set-up McLaren Motor Racing Ltd in 1962. One of the most popular men in the paddock throughout that time, McLaren was described by many as more than just a driver; he was also engineer, designer, inventor, and tester.

The speedy Kiwi was also prolific in the Can-Am Race Series alongside fellow racer Denny Hulme. The pair won so many races between 1967 and 1969, that the event became known as “the Bruce and Denny show”. McLaren also took victory at the 1966 24 Hour Le Mans with fellow New Zealander Chris Amon as his team-mate.

Contributions from former racing greats such as Emerson Fittipaldi, Sir Jackie Stewart, Chris Amon, Howden Ganley, Dan Gurney, Lothar Motshchenbacher and Mario Andretti are included in the footage, along with unprecedented access to the McLaren family and archives, in what Donaldson himself describes as a tribute to McLaren’s pioneering spirit and passion.

The film, of one man’s dream to succeed whatever the cost, will undoubtedly inspire countless generations of F1 fans.

RELEASE INFO

Title: McLaren

Release date: 2017 TBC

Run Time: 1hr 32mins

Director: Roger Donaldson

Producer: Matthew Metcalfe and Fraser Brown