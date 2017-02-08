Nissan will be present on the British GT championship grid for the first time since 2014 with the announcement that UltraTek Racing have signed a deal with RJN Motorsport to run two Nissan 370Z GT4′s.

The line up for the season ahead will see Richard Taffinder and Martin Plowman return to the driving seat, joined by former BTCC driver and actor Kelvin Fletcher who will be using his knowledge of rear wheel drive cars from his time spent the Porsche Carrera Cup.

“It was a tough decision to switch teams and brands, but we feel it is the right time.” said UltraTek Racing Managing Director, Richard Taffinder. “Having given this an enormous amount of thought, the brand fit with Nissan will deliver both the reliability we need and the longevity to support our programme as it has a range of cars that will help us progress on our road to Le Mans.”

“I have been very impressed with the team at RJN, they are a highly professional outfit, and the links they have to Nissan are a bonus. It is important to mention Martin Plowman, who has been instrumental in bringing the deal with RJN to fruition. We are in perfect shape for the start of the 2017 season.”

Bob Neville, RJN Managing Director added, “We’re delighted to be working with Richard and the team at UltraTek Racing, they have been very thorough in their preparations and are taking this year’s campaign very seriously.”

“We have always held the British GT Championship in high regard, we have many good memories of the championship and are very much looking forward to making some new ones.”

Kelvin Fletcher commented, “I’m excited to be racing with UltraTek in British GT, I have long admired the championship and know the UltraTek Racing Nissan’s will be immaculately prepared by RJN.”

“Since passing my ARDS 4 years ago, I have wanted to try as many types of motorsport as possible so I jumped at the opportunity to race in British GT. Plus, Martin Plowman was a huge support to me last year and I’m over the moon to be racing alongside him, especially as we are supporting Tim and Richard as they develop en-route to Le Mans.”

With the change in brands the team have been busy putting in time at Base Performance simulators along with a full fitness program and car preparation ahead of testing later this month.