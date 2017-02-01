Paddy Lowe will join the Williams Martini Racing team next month, after stepping down in his role as Executive Director (Technical) of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team at the beginning of January, according to Autosport.com.

Lowes replacement of Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds, who stepped down from his position at the Grove based squad back in December, was always on the cards, but the 54-year-old was required to take a short period of gardening leave, whilst he saw out his contractual obligations with Mercedes.

The Brit will oversee all technical aspects of the Williams Group and is set to become the most senior employee on Williams’ books. He will sit on the main board alongside Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams, CEO Mike O’Driscoll and non-executive chairperson Nick Rose, and is believed to have also purchased a stake in the team.

A start date of March 1 looks likely, as long as the business side of proceedings can be agreed with Mercedes. The move would see Lowe join the Grove based squad for the second time in his life, having started out his F1 career with Williams back in 1987, where he remained for six years before moving on to a lengthy stint with the McLaren F1 team.

Lowe played a key role in the three recent championship-winning seasons of the Mercedes F1 team and Williams will be hoping he can instil the same sort of magic into their upcoming campaign.

Following a drop off in performance in 2016, having gone from milling around at the back of the grid, to challenging at the front just two seasons ago, Williams are looking to get back to winning ways.

The Grove based squad were able to turn their fortunes around when the last raft of regulation changes were introduced back in 2014, and they will be hoping to steal an advantage once again, with Lowe, as one of the most respected engineers in the business, being a key component in achieving that.