Former Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup vice-champion David Pittard will make his British GT Championship debut this season, partnering Alex Reed at Lanan Racing.

Pittard is a late replacement for Joey Foster, who has been forced to withdraw his plans to contest the championship due to business commitments.

Reed and Foster shared a Ginetta G55 GT4 during Lanan’s maiden British GT campaign last year, taking an impressive breakthrough victory at Spa-Francorchamps.

Pittard enters British GT for his first full-time racing campaign since 2014, when he finished runner-up in the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup with SV Racing.

The 25 year old, who was part of the KX Akademy programme at the time, has since enjoyed outings in various GT and endurance championships.

“I’m excited to be joining Lanan with their pedigree in single-seaters and prototypes,” said Pittard.

“Their impressive debut season in British GT underlines their engineering and development skills.”

Lanan’s Graham Johnson added: “Having to replace Joey was always going to be a tough task, but after discussions with the drivers, I felt David and Alex would be an awesome pairing.”