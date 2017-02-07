Anthony Hamilton, father of triple F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, has warned his son’s new team-mate Valtteri Bottas that the 32-year-old is improving year on year, and being pitted against him will see the Finn face the toughest test of his career so far.

Hamilton Snr believes that his son is only getting better with age and will be even more of a force to be reckoned with in 2017; having lost out on the world championship in dramatic fashion last year, telling Sky Sports News HQ that anyone who takes up the challenge of trying to beat him, is a brave man indeed.

“Anybody who goes up against Lewis needs to have planned their career correctly because it could be a career-ending move when you go up against Lewis.

“I personally think, while he’s getting older and more mature, he’s still actually heading towards the prime of his career. So Lewis is going to be a force to be reckoned with this year.”

Hamilton’s former team-mate Nico Rosberg, retired from the sport just days after winning the driver’s world championship last year, leaving the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team with a dilemma, and taking away the chance for the Brit to exact his revenge by claiming back the title this year.

Hamilton Snr believes however, that his son would not have given that idea a second thought and will be fully focused on winning his fourth title, regardless of the circumstances.

“Lewis only ever thinks about winning. He is happy for Nico, like we all are to be quite honest. We have known him a long time and Nico has really worked hard.

“You need a little bit luck along the way, and he’s had that, but I think Lewis is just looking forward now to winning the championship back on his own merit.”

Despite Hamilton Snr’s strong words, Bottas will be no pushover, and with just a one year contract in which to prove his potential, will be out to win his first world championship from the offing.