Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has said that he is not planning to move to Formula E, despite having an interest in the series.

Mercedes currently has an option to enter the all-electric series in season five, and Rosberg’s ambassadorial role with the German manufacturer led some to believe that he was in an ideal place to drive for a future entry.

But speaking at the SPOBIS summit in Dusseldorf, Rosberg said he didn’t see himself becoming part of a future programme.

When asked about it he said, “No, I don’t think so. I’m interested in Formula E. It’s certainly increasing very quickly.

“We’re seeing how much success it’s having. It’s very new, it’s going in a different direction. It’s cool to follow. It has a good future and I’m definitely interested in it.”

There are seven former Formula 1 drivers on the Formula E grid at present, but the only former world champion to drive in the series so far was Jacques Villeneuve, who had ill-fated stint at the beginning of last season.

To attract a driver of Rosberg’s quality would be a coup for the championship, and something that CEO Alejandro Agag would love to see.

“I would obviously love to have Nico in Formula E, but I think he is quite decided at the moment not to race anymore,” Agag told Autosport.

“If he ever changes his mind, our door is wide open for him.”