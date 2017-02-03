Recently appointed Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team test driver George Russell admits he would love to return to the Macau Grand Prix should circumstances allow.

The Briton, who will race in the GP3 Series in 2017 for ART Grand Prix, has revealed that he fell in love with the track during his maiden outing there at the end of 2016, taking pole position and finishing seventh overall whilst racing for Hitech GP.

Russell knows that his priorities will lie within GP3 this year, but should the chance be there to return, he would grab it with both hands.

“I hope I can go back there in future,” said Russell to Autosport. “It’s one of the most amazing circuits I’ve ever driven – if you’re not quick you don’t enjoy a track, and if you are quick you do, but even when I wasn’t very competitive in first qualifying I was still loving it.

“The track is absolutely incredible, and if I got the chance to drive it again I’d be really grateful, but after last year I’d be expected to win or put in a massive performance.

“I put a lot of effort into that race. I said all year that I’d rather have the recognition from qualifying on pole than qualifying 20th and winning when everyone else crashed.

“The feeling was unbelievable, especially as it was my first year there and the grid was one of the best ever in terms of experience and quality.”