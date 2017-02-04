2015 FIA European Rallycross Champion Tommy Rustad has announced that he will stay with Albatec Racing to challenge for the 2017 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars.

Rustad joined the team in 2016 and after getting to grips with the Peugeot 208 RX Supercar, he finished the season off by winning the final round at Latvia. With a full season of competition with the car now behind him, Rustad is looking forward to fighting to regain the title he won in 2015 and ti give the Dumfries based team its first ever Euro RX title.

“I’m delighted to be staying with Albatec for 2017 in what promises to be a very exciting European series on some of the best rallycross tracks,” explained the Norwegian driver. “The last round victory in Latvia showed that together we are now in a strong position and I’m confident that with a full season behind me we can start the year as a serious contender for the title.”

“Continuity is very important; we’ve already built a very good strong relationship across the entire team and I’m pleased to be able to take that through into 2017.”

Rustad will join Finnish teenager Jere Kalliokoski in the outfit, where Team Principal Andy Scott was very happy to have Rustad back for a second season with a view to challenge for overall title glory this year.

“I’m thrilled that Albatec has retained the services of arguably the most experienced driver in Euro RX and I’m very much looking forward to working with him again in 2017,” said Scott.

“We built a strong relationship last year, netting three podiums and victory in the final round, so we head into this season feeling ready for the challenge ahead. Tommy’s commitment to the team confirms his belief that Albatec has what it takes to deliver the championship.”

Rustad finished fourth in the Drivers Standings last year, being the only driver to win a Euro RX event other than 2016 Champion Kevin Hansen.