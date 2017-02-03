It was Logan Sargeant who will end the first day as the man to beat, during the F4 British Championship tests at Oulton Park. The Carlin driver, who was announced a few days ago, becomes the third World Karting champion to enter the series in as many years.

Sargeant was the only driver, in FIA F4 machinery to drop below the 1min 24 second benchmark during the morning and afternoon sessions. The American, has put the pressure on himself early on, jumping into the #31 car that has driven both Lando Norris and Max Fewtrell to the title in the past two years.

With a time of 1min 23.762 Sargeant ended the day 0.162 seconds in front of fellow Formula 4 UAE competitor Oscar Piastri in the overall times. The Australian finished sixth in the CIK-FIA World OK-Junior Championship last year and has since stayed in the Middle East to make his single-seater debut.

Completing the hatrick of British F4 newcomers was Patrik Pasma. A quiet day for the Finn saw him set a number of consistent laps which resulted in a best time of 1min 24.004. After a year in Formula Ford, Pasma will know the UK circuits, but needs to settle into the car.

Following the rookies was the first of the experienced runners. Ayrton Simmons will want to set the pace should Arden announce him for a second season, though his day was categorised by a crash in the early stages which put him out of the car for a large portions. Despite this, he still completed 48 laps during the afternoon more than any other driver that session.

Behind them was the Formula STCC champion Linus Lundqvist. The Swede had been ahead of Simmons in the morning but despite losing a position still improved his time in the afternoon to a 1min 24.354.

His Double R Racing team-mate Karl Massaad was two places behind, with the pair split by Jamie Caroline. The 2016 race winner tested the Carlin car during the morning though did not make an appearance in the afternoon.

The field would be rounded out with a number of racing rookies. Eighth overall went to Yves Baltas with a time of 1min 24.928, while Lucas Alecco Roy‘s first ever recorded exploits into cars finished with a 1min 26.989. The top eleven saw karting stars Lucca Allen and Jamie Sharp also record times.