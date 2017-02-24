The Scuderia Ferrari F1 team today revealed their 2017 challenger, the SF70H, in a somewhat quiet launch event compared to their rivals, via an online broadcast, ahead of a filming day from their Fiorano test circuit in Italy.

Later today the car will take to the track for its first laps of the season, with retained drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel getting behind the wheel for their maiden run in Ferrari’s 2017 machine.

There were no surprise livery changes from Ferrari, with the iconic red emblazoned proudly upon the SF70H. The new car does however feature a lengthened, thumb tip, nose and an arrow-shaped wing, which are there to take into account the new regulations for 2017.

This years most popular component, the shark fin, is present on the engine cover, along with a T-wing similar to the one seen yesterday on the W08 of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, which may be an encouraging sign for the Maranello based squad’s designers.

At the front of the car is a duct to aid aerodynamics, whilst the roll-hoop at the back has also been completely redesigned.

Ferrari had another disappointing campaign in 2016, losing out in the race for runners-up spot to closest rivals Red Bull Racing, having suffered with set-up, strategy calls and tyre troubles all season long, and ending a woeful year without a win to their name.

The Maranello based squad will be hoping the SF70H is the car that will allow them to fight for world championship’s once more, as Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne has already warned, their current level of performance cannot continue.