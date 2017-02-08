Tom Onslow-Cole will be joining the BMW Motorsport team to take part in the 2017 24 Hours Nürburgring 24 in a works-supported BMW M6 GT3.

Along with the 24 hour drive, the multiple 24 hour race-winner will take part in the VLN races that lead up to the main event.

“I drove the BMW M6 GT3 at Bathurst and it was incredible,” said the British driver who had the opportunity to test a similar car late last year.

“The high speed stability and all-around driveability made it very welcoming. As you’d expect from BMW, the M6 is very user-friendly and instinctive to drive and I really think this can make a difference in the Nürburgring 24 Hour race – after all, it’s quite well known for pitching a curve-ball or two.”

Looking back at his journey through motorsport Onslow-Cole reflected on his time in the British Touring Car Championship, “I won my first BTCC race at the wheel of a BMW in 2007, so to join their Nürburgring factory programme ten years later is something quite special.

“I can’t wait to get back in the M6 GT3 on what is one of the most iconic tracks in the world. It will truly be an honour.”