Red Bull Racing made the switch to new fuel and lubricant supplier ExxonMobil in 2017, having always opted to use engine supplier Renault‘s partner Total in the past. The French manufacture have also dropped Total in favour of BP/Castrol this year, which will see Renault engines working with two different suppliers in 2017.

ExxonMobil ended their 21 year partnership with McLaren to team up with Red Bull, and having sealed that iconic deal, the Milton Keynes based squad decided it was time for a celebration.

Former F1 and McLaren driver David Coulthard joined Daniel Ricciardo at the organisation’s head office in Houston, Texas recently, as the Australian had his first run in a F1 car this year. Watch them in action in this unique video from Mobil 1.

