The Sauber F1 Team have confirmed that new driver Pascal Wehrlein is still undergoing medical tests following his big crash at the Race of Champions last month, which German media are reporting could cause him to miss part of the upcoming pre-season tests

The German lost control of his three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot machine when competing against Felipe Massa in one of the head-to-head events at the Race of Champions in Miami, back in January.

Pascal Wehrlein and his passenger walked away from a big crash at #ROCMiami. https://t.co/x1mXvlxydi — Race Of Champions (@RaceOfChampions) January 21, 2017

Wehrlein and his passenger appeared to be unhurt following the dramatic flip, and walked away from the incident seemingly fine, though perhaps a little shaken. But the German later pulled out of the remainder of the competition, following advice from doctors.

Reports from German media on Monday indicated that further developments had arisen from the crash, and Wehrlein did in fact sustain a neck injury. They also claimed that with medical tests currently ongoing, that could see the 22-year-old miss the start of testing, which begins on February 27 at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Sauber took to social media to advise on the current situation, making it clear that nothing is definite at this present time.

1/2 Current rumors about Pascal Wehrlein in the media: The medical examinations are still ongoing. — Sauber F1 Team (@SauberF1Team) February 6, 2017

2/2 Therefore, the reports are pure speculations. We will provide information in due time. #F1 @PWehrlein — Sauber F1 Team (@SauberF1Team) February 6, 2017

Wehrlein completed a relatively successful rookie F1 season with Manor Racing MRT last year, scoring a well-earned point at the Austrian Grand Prix, and had been in with a slim chance of replacing Nico Rosberg at the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, following his retirement from the sport. The German squad confirmed they were looking for someone with a bit more experience however, and named Valtteri Bottas as their chosen driver.

The German also lost out on a chance to drive for the Sahara Force India F1 Team to team-mate and fellow Mercedes young driver Esteban Ocon, after the Silverstone based squad deemed the Frenchman a better fit for their squad.

With few options left open to him, Wehrlein opted for a switch to Sauber, where he will line-up alongside Marcus Ericsson this year, after former team Manor were forced into administration at the end of January. The German will no doubt be hoping that his fortunes improve, by the start of the 2017 season.