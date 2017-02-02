The Toyota Gazoo Racing team have confirmed that José María López will join their line-up for the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship in a full-time capacity, while the team have also announced plans for a third car in selected races during the season.

Reigning FIA World Touring Car Champion López will partner Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi in one of the two full-time entries, while the second car remains unchanged with Sebastian Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima behind the wheel.

Stephane Sarrazin, who had been team-mates with Conway and Kobayashi up until the end of 2016, will reduce his work load as he moves into the third car as lead driver, although the names of his team-mates have yet to be decided.

“It’s great to be part of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing,” said López. “This is a dream come true for me and I can’t wait to get to the first race. Mike and Kamui are both great team-mates; I will learn plenty from them I am sure.

“Driving an LMP1 car is very different compared to WTCC cars but I am enjoying this challenge. The power and grip of the TS050 HYBRID is incredible and TOYOTA’s hybrid technology is impressive. I am looking forward to my first experience of WEC and particularly Le Mans which is a very special race.”