Aberdein Tops Pre-Season F4 Test as Prema Impress

Jonathan Aberdein ended the ADAC Formula 4 pre-season test on top, after two days of mixed weather running at Oschersleben. The South African prepares for his second season in the series having recently won the UAE F4 Championship.

Staying with Motopark over the winter, Aberdein’s been racking up the mileage overseas and it’s clearly paid off, putting in a best time of 1min 26.125.

Aberdein topped three of the six sessions over the two days, but came under rapid opposition from Felipe Drugovich who topped two other tests and put in a best time of 1min 26.247. The final session of the day saw Juan Manuel Correa on top, with the Prema Powerteam drivers each impressing.

Correa, Juri Vips and Marcus Armstrong proved that Prema will once again be favourites for the teams championship, with each being a regular within the top five during the two days. The team also announced that their Italian F4 driver Enzo Fittipaldi will join them on their ADAC campaign.

Similar to their Italian F4 classification Armstrong and Fittipaldi will fighting for the rookie title, despite the former being involved in racing since 2014, longer than all the drivers in the series except Michael Waldherr and Kim-Luis Schramm.

Speaking of Schramm, he failed to even threaten the top ten over the two days and will need to up his game after a season in which he won a race and finished fifth overall.

Elsewhere, Sophia Florsch and Schramm’s US Racing teammate Fabio Scherer who ended a session each as the second fastest drivers. As the only others drivers to challenge Drugovich and Aberdein, the pair could be outside championship contenders.