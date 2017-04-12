Byrne looks to battle back at Brands Hatch

Reigning MCE British Superbike Champion Shane Byrne is looking to get his season up and running at Brands Hatch this weekend after missing round one through injury.

Byrne was forced to sit-out at Donington Park, after suffering a minor concussion during a Sunday morning warm-up accident.

The five-time BSB Champion has taken the time to recover and is now ready to fight back and claw his way back to the top of the standings.

A determined Byrne said: “I’m very hopeful of getting my title defence off to a far better start during round two at Brands Hatch than I did at Donington Park, that’s for sure! To be fair that shouldn’t be at all difficult seeing as a crash in warm up put me out of the round one races, so I’m a little behind having missed those races.

“But the plan is to make up for it in a big way this bank holiday weekend and where better than at my local circuit of Brands Hatch. I always enjoy racing there and am counting on plenty of support.”

Having missed the opening two races of the year, Byrne finds himself 50 points behind his main rival in the series, Leon Haslam.

Despite the huge gap, Byrne will be confident of clawing his way back to the towards the top of the championship this weekend – given that Brands Hatch is his home circuit.

Byrne has seven victories to his name at the track, including the Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R’s first victory in the series last season.

The team’s technical director, Phil Borley added: “After a mixed weekend at the first round of the championship, we are hoping for better fortunes at Brands Hatch for the Easter weekend. Shakey is fully recovered from his unfortunate crash at Donington and very keen to get his title defence back on track.”

The action at the Brands Hatch Indy Circuit gets underway on Friday afternoon with an official test, before qualifying takes place on Sunday afternoon.

The races themselves will take place on Easter Monday, and are scheduled to take place at the regular times of 13:30 and 16:30.