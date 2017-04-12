Daniil Kvyat: “This is one of the trickiest qualifying sessions of the year”

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat has spoken about the tricky conditions in Bahrain ahead of its Grand Prix this weekend.

The desert environment likes to encroach upon the track, and it is not uncommon for the circuit to have patches of sand. This obviously proves detrimental in the attainment of the perfect lap.

“I’d say this is one of the trickiest qualifying sessions of the year because it’s usually quite windy and the conditions are changing all the time,” he said. “There’s sometimes also a bit of sand on track, so it can be very difficult to get the perfect lap!”

One of the more unique nuances over the weekend occurs during the race’s start. The starting time is later in Bahrain and as a result the sun is positioned in such a way that can make it difficult to see.

“This is a twilight race, so the light is different to other races that take place just after lunch,” he continued. “Here in Bahrain, the race starts with the sun still shining, but ends under the floodlights.

“So you need to have a clear visor, but the challenging part is always the start, as the sun can sometimes still be too bright for your eyes – dazzling!”

The delayed start does have its benefits, however, as it allows Kvyat to set his alarm clock to sound a little later.

“The day also starts later, as the race is in the evening, which means that we can sleep more in the mornings!” he added. “This is very nice and we always arrive to the circuit after a big, delicious breakfast and ready to rock the track!“