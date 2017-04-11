Ericsson eager to do better in Bahrain after challenging China

Marcus Ericsson has not had the easiest starts to the 2017 Formula 1 season, retiring from the opening race in Australia and finishing a distant fifteenth last weekend in China, but is looking for better luck this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Sauber F1 Team driver was unable to get his tyres to work during the tricky conditions at the Shanghai International Circuit last weekend, dropping away from the rest of the field and ending almost half a minute shy of anyone else, and he was disappointed with how the race unfolded.

“The conditions were tricky as well as the asphalt temperatures being relatively low, which made it difficult to get the tyres to work,” said Ericsson. “Overall, I struggled with the tyres during the whole race – I never really got them into the right working window.”

Looking forward to this weekend’s race in Bahrain, Ericsson is looking to enjoy his weekend and in particular the race, which takes place at twilight and ends in the darkness under the floodlights.

“Thinking about Bahrain, I am eager for the first night race of the season,” said Ericsson. “The track, as well as the surroundings, have a special vibe under the floodlights. It is a spectacular race weekend that I enjoy a lot.

“Overall the circuit is technical and driving-wise not an easy one, but I always looking forward to racing there.”