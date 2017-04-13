Gamble On Top As Competitive Supercup Field Goes To Donington Park

George Gamble heads to his home circuit Donington Park this weekend as the early championship leader in the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup.

The Nottingham racer enjoyed a stunning Supercup debut at Brands Hatch earlier this month, taking a pair of victories in his Amigos-liveried JHR Developments G55.

Those wins, coupled with a tenth place finish following a race two spin, have given him the early advantage in his first season back in racing since 2014.

The front of the Supercup field looks to be as wide open as ever before this season though, with no less than eleven drivers securing top six finishes across the opening three races.

Two other drivers would join Gamble in finishing on the podium twice in Kent, with a pair of second place finishes for Callum Pointon and a third position double for Carl Boardley.

Boardley will compete in a brand new car at Donington following extensive damage to his previous G55 in the Brands closer, that coming in an incident that also claimed Ben Green.

Green showed his pace in the opener with a second place finish with former champions Century Motorsport, but a double DNF has already put him on the backfoot in the points.

The other race-winner was Jack Mitchell, who stormed to victory in race two with reigning champions Rob Boston Racing, who also took Charlie Ladell to a debut podium.

Mitchell won’t be in action at Donington however due to his commitments in the British GT Championship, with his Laser Tools-liveried G55 to be raced instead by series debutant Tom Roche.

Declan Jones and Tom Hibbert both narrowly missed out on the Brands rostrum with a fourth place finish apiece, while Seb Perez and Reece Somerfield secured bests of fifth and sixth respectively.

All of those drivers will head to Donington with realistic ambitions of fighting for the podium positions, while a potential wildcard comes in the shape of Colin White.

The Supercup stalwart secured a brilliant fifth place finish in race two at Brands, and will aim for similar heroics this weekend as well as aiming for AM class victories.

White isn’t the early AM class leader however after missing Round Three to instead race in the Silverstone 24 Hours, with that race’s victor Jack Minshaw on top.

In his distinctive Demon Tweeks G55, Minshaw secured a podium hat-trick to lead the standings from White and Dan Kirby, a podium-finisher on his series debut.

Jac Constable and David Brooks also got top three results, while former class race-winner Grahame Tilley and series newcomer Andy Wilmot, an ex-BTCC driver, will be ones to watch too.

The Supercup field will contest three races in Leicestershire, with qualifying and the opener on Saturday (15th April), before two more races on Easter Sunday (16th April).

Full championship standings ahead of the meeting are here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/171303ptsg50.pdf