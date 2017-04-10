Harding Racing to debut at 2017 Indy 500 with Gabby Chaves

Harding Racing will make their Verizon IndyCar Series debut in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, with Gabby Chaves taking the wheel of the #88 Chevrolet next month.

A technical alliance between Mike Harding of Harding Group and Dennis Reinbold of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will see 2014 Indy Lights champion Chaves return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to add to his twenty-three previous IndyCar starts for his third Indy 500.

Larry Curry, a long time fixture in IndyCar racing, will be team manager and competition director, while Al Unser Jr will be the team’s driving instructor, with the team set to make their first track appearance this week at Texas Motor Speedway to allow Chaves to test the Chevrolet aero package for the first time and to get some much needed oval testing.

“I’m extremely delighted to have the opportunity to get to challenge for my third Indy 500,” said Chaves. “I am very excited to be joining a new team with our new owner, Mike Harding, and everyone involved, including Larry Curry, who has been instrumental in getting the team together and guiding it.

“I have complete faith and confidence that our engine partner Chevy will give us the best package and support to give our Harding Racing machine a chance to challenge for the win. I’ve had good races at IMS, although the result has never come together.

“But I think this is the year that I really have to put it together to get the result. That’s my main focus, and I definitely think I’m going to have one of the best programs out there among those focused on Indy only.

“Again, I’m just extremely happy and grateful for the opportunity I have, and I can’t wait to get the month started.”