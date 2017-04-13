European Formula 3

Ilott leads Norris in Silverstone Practice Sessions

Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship / Thomas Suer

Callum Ilott got the 2017 FIA European Formula 3 Championship season underway with the best time in both free practice sessions at Silverstone on Thursday.

The Prema Powerteam driver set a best time of 1:50.881s in the first session before improving to a 1:50.483s in the second session, leading a British driver 1-2 in both ahead of Carlin’s Lando Norris.

Just 0.138 seconds separated the two in the first session, while the gap closed to just 0.062 seconds in the second, again to the advantage of Ilott.

Ilott’s Prema team-mate Maximilian Günther was third fastest in the opening session ahead of the returning Jake Dennis, who is racing this weekend for Carlin, while Nikita Mazepin was fifth fastest for Hitech Grand Prix.

Guan Yu Zhou made it three Prema Powerteam drivers inside the top six ahead of the leading Van Amersfoort Racing entry of Harrison Newey, who finished just ahead of his new team-mate Joey Mawson.

Mick Schumacher ensured all four Prema drivers placed inside the top ten, finishing ninth, albeit 0.901 seconds down on Ilott, while Joel Eriksson completed the top ten for Motopark.

Jehan Daruvala was the best of the rest behind the British duo up front in the second session, with the Indian driver just ahead of Carlin team-mate Dennis, while Günther and Zhou were fifth and sixth.

Ferdinand Habsburg made it four Carlin cars inside the top seven ahead of Mazepin, Schumacher and Pedro Piquet, who completed the top ten for Van Amersfoort Racing.

Silverstone Free Practice 1 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
153Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:50.881
231Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:51.019
33Maximilian G?ntherGERPrema Powerteam1:51.285
421Jake DennisGBRCarlin1:51.429
599Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:51.464
68Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:51.613
717Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:51.665
896Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:51.767
925Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:51.782
101Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:51.816
1127Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:51.839
1234Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:51.936
135Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:51.951
1462Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:51.995
157Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:52.093
1633Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:52.260
1747Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:52.755
1855David BeckmannGERVan Amersfoort Racing1:52.880
1911Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:53.681

Silverstone Free Practice 2 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
153Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:50.483
231Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:50.545
327Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:50.761
421Jake DennisGBRCarlin1:50.804
53Maximilian G?ntherGERPrema Powerteam1:50.890
68Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:50.962
762Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:51.013
899Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:51.120
925Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:51.122
105Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:51.269
1117Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:51.321
1233Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:51.340
1396Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:51.406
141Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:51.524
1534Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:51.655
1655David BeckmannGERVan Amersfoort Racing1:51.665
177Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:51.792
1811Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:51.825
1947Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:52.328

