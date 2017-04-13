Ilott leads Norris in Silverstone Practice Sessions

Callum Ilott got the 2017 FIA European Formula 3 Championship season underway with the best time in both free practice sessions at Silverstone on Thursday.

The Prema Powerteam driver set a best time of 1:50.881s in the first session before improving to a 1:50.483s in the second session, leading a British driver 1-2 in both ahead of Carlin’s Lando Norris.

Just 0.138 seconds separated the two in the first session, while the gap closed to just 0.062 seconds in the second, again to the advantage of Ilott.

Ilott’s Prema team-mate Maximilian Günther was third fastest in the opening session ahead of the returning Jake Dennis, who is racing this weekend for Carlin, while Nikita Mazepin was fifth fastest for Hitech Grand Prix.

Guan Yu Zhou made it three Prema Powerteam drivers inside the top six ahead of the leading Van Amersfoort Racing entry of Harrison Newey, who finished just ahead of his new team-mate Joey Mawson.

Mick Schumacher ensured all four Prema drivers placed inside the top ten, finishing ninth, albeit 0.901 seconds down on Ilott, while Joel Eriksson completed the top ten for Motopark.

Jehan Daruvala was the best of the rest behind the British duo up front in the second session, with the Indian driver just ahead of Carlin team-mate Dennis, while Günther and Zhou were fifth and sixth.

Ferdinand Habsburg made it four Carlin cars inside the top seven ahead of Mazepin, Schumacher and Pedro Piquet, who completed the top ten for Van Amersfoort Racing.

Silverstone Free Practice 1 Result

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 53 Callum Ilott GBR Prema Powerteam 1:50.881 2 31 Lando Norris GBR Carlin 1:51.019 3 3 Maximilian G?nther GER Prema Powerteam 1:51.285 4 21 Jake Dennis GBR Carlin 1:51.429 5 99 Nikita Mazepin RUS Hitech Grand Prix 1:51.464 6 8 Guan Yu Zhou CHN Prema Powerteam 1:51.613 7 17 Harrison Newey GBR Van Amersfoort Racing 1:51.665 8 96 Joey Mawson AUS Van Amersfoort Racing 1:51.767 9 25 Mick Schumacher GER Prema Powerteam 1:51.782 10 1 Joel Eriksson SWE Motopark 1:51.816 11 27 Jehan Daruvala IND Carlin 1:51.839 12 34 Jake Hughes GBR Hitech Grand Prix 1:51.936 13 5 Pedro Piquet BRZ Van Amersfoort Racing 1:51.951 14 62 Ferdinand Habsburg AUT Carlin 1:51.995 15 7 Ralf Aron EST Hitech Grand Prix 1:52.093 16 33 Marino Sato JAP Motopark 1:52.260 17 47 Keyvan Andres Soori GER Motopark 1:52.755 18 55 David Beckmann GER Van Amersfoort Racing 1:52.880 19 11 Tadasuke Makino JAP Hitech Grand Prix 1:53.681

Silverstone Free Practice 2 Result