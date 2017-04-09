Jack Harvey to join Indy 500 field with Andretti Autosport

British racer Jack Harvey will finally make his first race appearance in the Verizon IndyCar Series after being confirmed to the fifth Andretti Autosport entry for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

The twenty-three-year-old will pilot the #50 Honda-powered machine at the legendary 2.5-mile oval next month, and after twice finishing runner-up in Indy Lights in 2014 and 2015 with Sam Schmidt Motorsports, he has finally reached IndyCar after working hard on finding the funding necessary to make the step up.

“The Indy500 is easily the biggest race I have entered in my career so far,” said Harvey. “It is one of the most iconic races in the world and I feel extremely privileged to be taking part in it.

“To have the opportunity to do this with one of the best teams on the grid – a team that has won two of the last three races there – is more than I could have dreamed of. We have been working incredibly hard over the last 18 months to make this happen and it’s hard to put into words what this means to me.”

Harvey is grateful for the opportunity to race with Andretti Autosport this month of May and thanked all his supporters and backers, including the Racing Steps Foundation, who helped fund him in the GP3 Series and in Indy Lights.

“I want to thank the whole Andretti Autosport team for this opportunity,” said Harvey. “I also want to thank everyone that has supported me over my racing career; especially my family, friends, my manager, the Racing Steps Foundation, and everyone back home.

“Despite living in the States for the past two years, it is still an incredible feeling to have so much support from back in the UK. Finally, this wouldn’t be possible without the support of AutoNation, so I am very grateful for them helping me put this together.

“I also want to make a special mention of my Uncle who sadly passed away suddenly in February. He was one of my biggest supporters, and would have been so happy to see me fulfill this dream. I will be racing for him on the 28th May.”