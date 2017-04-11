Lance Stroll: “I really enjoyed myself the one time I have been there”

For the first time this season, Lance Stroll will not have to learn the track as he has previously tested at the Bahrain International Circuit, the venue for this weekend’s third round of the 2017 Formula 1 Season.

The Williams Martini Racing driver has yet to see the chequered flag in either of his races this year, with brake failure eliminating him from the Australian Grand Prix and an incident with Sergio Perez seeing him retire on the opening lap of last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

“While today was difficult, we have some positives to take out of this weekend, as the qualifying was good even if the race was not what we wanted,” said Stroll. “But it is still early days and there are a lot more opportunities.”

Stroll is looking forward to racing on a familiar circuit, and will be looking to break into the points for the first time in his Formula 1 career.

“It will be a pretty heavy schedule to have my first back-to-back races from China to Bahrain,” said Stroll. “However, Bahrain will be the first track this season that I have driven on before, so that will be a bit of a breather for me.

“It is a track that has a good flow to it. It can be quite slippery sometimes, as the wind blows the sand over it because it is in the desert. It is a very modern track, but quite bumpy in certain places and, just as with many other circuits, has its challenges.

“I really enjoyed myself the one time I have been there so I am looking forward to the race. It is definitely one of those desert tracks as there is not much grass, but it is still a cool place. I know there has been some good racing in Bahrain, which is always great.”