Microsoft Announce New Partnership With Porsche For Forza Series

Microsoft has announced a new six-year, multi-project partnership with Porsche, which will include the Forza Franchise.

Porsche had been tied in an exclusive deal with EA until late last year when the partnership dissolved. Now Porsche will feature within the series as more than a mere DLC add-on.

“We’re thrilled to share that today at the New York International Auto Show, Porsche and Microsoft’s Turn 10 Studios announced a six-year partnership to collaborate on a suite of co-branded initiatives for Porsche and the Forza franchise,” they said.

Porsche will make its Forza debut in Season 3 of the Forza Racing Championship, with registration now open. Their superior cars will combine with the game’s state of the art competitive racing to deliver a realistic and challenging competition.

“The partnership kicks off today with open registration for Porsche’s esports sponsorship debut in Forza Racing Championship Season 3: The Porsche Cup – the most inclusive racing esports program and home to the largest online racing community in gaming,” they added.

Forza Horizon 3 players will also benefit from the deal through the introduction of the Porsche Car Pack. They will be able to race across Australia in seven new cars, available to purchase collectively for £5.79 / $6.99 (at the time of writing).

The cars included in the pack are: 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo, 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4, 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS, 1995 Porsche 911 GT2, 1960 Porsche 718 RS 60, and 1955 Porsche 550A Spyder.

Forza Horizon 3 is available now for Xbox One and PC.