Moto3

Mir Storms Through for Back-to-Back Wins

Joan Mir - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Joan Mir raced through from sixteenth on the grid to earn his second win from as many starts in the 2017 Moto3 world championship. The Spaniard overcame the challenge of polesitter John McPhee and Gresini’s Jorge Martin as the podium positions in Argentina mirrored the top three from the opening round at Losail.

Having made a mess of qualifying, Mir had work to do from the sixth row of the grid but the Leopard rider methodically picked off his adversaries, climbing to tenth by the end of the opening lap. Two more spots were made up on lap two and by the time the main pack was split, Mir had established himself in a five-man breakaway with McPhee, Martin, Philipp Oettl and Andrea Migno.

Mir hit the front for the first time on lap seven, utilising the slipstream down the long back straight to outdrag McPhee into turn five. The British Talent Team rider regained the advantage with a similar move six laps from home but the Spaniard wasn’t behind for long and when he powered past for a second time, he wouldn’t be pulled back.

McPhee chased hard but couldn’t ultimately get close enough to make a move, instead having to fend off Martin in the final corner to maintain second, while Oettl won the battle of the KTMs to finish fourth, just six tenths off the lead. The fight in the chase group was won by Livio Loi on the second Leopard machine ahead of Romano Fenati with Tatsuki Suzuki, Juanfran Guevara and rookie Kaito Toba rounding out the top ten.

A number of big names went missing from the second group with Enea Bastianini crashing out while Fabio Di Giannantonio was sideswiped by Nicolo Bulega, the Sky VR46 rider receiving a post-race penalty which would deprive him of any points.

 

Moto3 Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina: Race Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
136. Joan MirHondaLeopard Racing38:33.37725
217. John McPheeHondaBritish Talent Team+0.26120
388. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+0.33916
465. Philipp OettlKTMSüdmetall Schedl GP Racing+0.64113
516. Andrea MignoKTMSky Racing Team VR46+0.89011
611. Livio LoiHondaLeopard Racing+7.59810
75. Romano FenatiHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers+7.7619
824. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+7.8318
958. Juanfran GuevaraKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+12.0007
1027. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+12.0796
1144. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+12.2785
1240. Darryn BinderKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate+12.2944
1342. Marcos RamirezKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate+12.4803
1414. Tony ArbolinoHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+12.6202
156. Maria HerreraKTMAGR Team+13.0831
168. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+14.393
177. Adam NorrodinHondaSIC Racing Team+18.861
1884. Jakub KornfeilPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+20.573
1912. Marco BezzecchiMahindraCIP+26.774
2071. Ayumu SasakiHondaSIC Racing Team+26.905
2196. Manuel PaglianiMahindraCIP+27.400
2295. Jules DaniloHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers+27.534
2364. Bo BendsneyderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+27.612
2441. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+35.218
2575. Albert ArenasMahindraMAHINDRA MOTARD Aspar+50.124
264. Patrik PulkkinenPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+1:18.379
2733. Enea BastianiniHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+1:20.064
NC21. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+9 Laps
NC48. Lorenzo Dalla PortaMahindraMAHINDRA MOTARD Aspar+9 Laps
NC19. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+10 Laps
NC23. Niccolo AntonelliKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+20 Laps

