Morbidelli Holds On for Second Straight Win

Franco Morbidelli followed up his maiden victory in Qatar with a second consecutive win in Argentina after a race-long battle with Alex Marquez. The Italian proved too strong for his Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS team-mate with Marquez crashing on the final lap as he attempted to give chase, handing second to KTM’s Miguel Oliveira.
Oliveira had high hopes having started from his maiden pole position in the intermediate class but Morbidelli and Marquez gapped the Portuguese rider early on, a deficit Miguel proved unable to recover from. Instead the fight for victory came down between the two team-mates and despite briefly slipstreaming past, Alex found himself chasing heading into the last lap.
The pressure eventually told on the former Moto3 champion though who suffered a nasty highside exiting turn seven, taking him out of the points altogether, and leaving Morbidelli clear to take his second win out of two in 2017. Oliveira was promoted to second while Thomas Luthi, who looked set to finish fourth after a lonely afternoon, claimed a fortunate rostrum.
Lorenzo Baldassarri finished fourth from tenth on the grid while Xavi Vierge continued his sensational recent form aboard the Tech 3 Mistral in fifth, the team’s best intermediate class result for four and a half years. Simone Corsi opened Speed Up’s account for the season with sixth while rookie duo Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder shone to finish seventh and ninth, either side of Sandro Cortese on the leading Suter.
Moto2 Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina: Race Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Time/Gap
|Pts
|1
|21. Franco Morbidelli
|Kalex
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|39:50.036
|25
|2
|44. Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|+1.683
|20
|3
|12. Thomas Luthi
|Kalex
|CarXpert Interwetten
|+10.551
|16
|4
|7. Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Kalex
|Forward Team
|+15.577
|13
|5
|97. Xavi Vierge
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|+24.527
|11
|6
|24. Simone Corsi
|Speed Up
|Speed Up Racing
|+24.783
|10
|7
|42. Francesco Bagnaia
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|+24.965
|9
|8
|11. Sandro Cortese
|Suter
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|+25.156
|8
|9
|41. Brad Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|+25.622
|7
|10
|55. Hafizh Syahrin
|Kalex
|Petronas Raceline Malaysia
|+25.933
|6
|11
|23. Marcel Schrotter
|Suter
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|+26.139
|5
|12
|10. Luca Marini
|Kalex
|Forward Team
|+26.456
|4
|13
|2. Jesko Raffin
|Kalex
|CarXpert Interwetten
|+26.697
|3
|14
|77. Dominique Aegerter
|Suter
|Kiefer Racing
|+27.461
|2
|15
|9. Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|+27.628
|1
|16
|57. Edgar Pons
|Kalex
|Pons HP 40
|+36.690
|17
|32. Isaac Vinales
|Kalex
|BE-A-VIP SAG Team
|+39.132
|18
|60. Julian Simon
|Kalex
|Garage Plus Interwetten
|+39.297
|19
|45. Tetsuta Nagashima
|Kalex
|Teluru SAG Team
|+39.444
|20
|54. Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|+43.908
|21
|73. Alex Marquez
|Kalex
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|+44.165
|22
|68. Yonny Hernandez
|Kalex
|AGR Team
|+45.719
|23
|62. Stefano Manzi
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|+52.618
|24
|89. Khairul Idham Pawi
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|+59.071
|25
|47. Axel Bassani
|Speed Up
|Speed Up Racing
|+1:02.113
|NC
|52. Danny Kent
|Suter
|Kiefer Racing
|+9 Laps
|NC
|5. Andrea Locatelli
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|+16 Laps
|NC
|19. Xavier Simeon
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|+21 Laps
|NC
|49. Axel Pons
|Kalex
|RW Racing GP
|+22 Laps
|NC
|40. Fabio Quartararo
|Kalex
|Pons HP 40
|+22 Laps
|NC
|30. Takaaki Nakagami
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|+22 Laps
|NC
|87. Remy Gardner
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|+23 Laps