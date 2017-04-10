Moto2

Morbidelli Holds On for Second Straight Win

200 Views
Photo Credit: Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS

Franco Morbidelli followed up his maiden victory in Qatar with a second consecutive win in Argentina after a race-long battle with Alex Marquez. The Italian proved too strong for his Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS team-mate with Marquez crashing on the final lap as he attempted to give chase, handing second to KTM’s Miguel Oliveira.

Oliveira had high hopes having started from his maiden pole position in the intermediate class but Morbidelli and Marquez gapped the Portuguese rider early on, a deficit Miguel proved unable to recover from. Instead the fight for victory came down between the two team-mates and despite briefly slipstreaming past, Alex found himself chasing heading into the last lap.

The pressure eventually told on the former Moto3 champion though who suffered a nasty highside exiting turn seven, taking him out of the points altogether, and leaving Morbidelli clear to take his second win out of two in 2017. Oliveira was promoted to second while Thomas Luthi, who looked set to finish fourth after a lonely afternoon, claimed a fortunate rostrum.

Lorenzo Baldassarri finished fourth from tenth on the grid while Xavi Vierge continued his sensational recent form aboard the Tech 3 Mistral in fifth, the team’s best intermediate class result for four and a half years. Simone Corsi opened Speed Up’s account for the season with sixth while rookie duo Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder shone to finish seventh and ninth, either side of Sandro Cortese on the leading Suter.

 

Moto2 Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina: Race Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
121. Franco MorbidelliKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS39:50.03625
244. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+1.68320
312. Thomas LuthiKalexCarXpert Interwetten+10.55116
47. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexForward Team+15.57713
597. Xavi ViergeTech 3Tech 3 Racing+24.52711
624. Simone CorsiSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+24.78310
742. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR46+24.9659
811. Sandro CorteseSuterDynavolt Intact GP+25.1568
941. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+25.6227
1055. Hafizh SyahrinKalexPetronas Raceline Malaysia+25.9336
1123. Marcel SchrotterSuterDynavolt Intact GP+26.1395
1210. Luca MariniKalexForward Team+26.4564
132. Jesko RaffinKalexCarXpert Interwetten+26.6973
1477. Dominique AegerterSuterKiefer Racing+27.4612
159. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto2+27.6281
1657. Edgar PonsKalexPons HP 40+36.690
1732. Isaac VinalesKalexBE-A-VIP SAG Team+39.132
1860. Julian SimonKalexGarage Plus Interwetten+39.297
1945. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexTeluru SAG Team+39.444
2054. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team+43.908
2173. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0,0 Marc VDS+44.165
2268. Yonny HernandezKalexAGR Team+45.719
2362. Stefano ManziKalexSky Racing Team VR46+52.618
2489. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+59.071
2547. Axel BassaniSpeed UpSpeed Up Racing+1:02.113
NC52. Danny KentSuterKiefer Racing+9 Laps
NC5. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team+16 Laps
NC19. Xavier SimeonKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+21 Laps
NC49. Axel PonsKalexRW Racing GP+22 Laps
NC40. Fabio QuartararoKalexPons HP 40+22 Laps
NC30. Takaaki NakagamiKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia+22 Laps
NC87. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing+23 Laps

Related Posts