Oliver Rowland confirmed as Renault Sport Formula One Team Development Driver

Renault Sport Academy graduate Oliver Rowland has been announced as Development Driver for the Renault Sport Formula One Team for the 2017 season.

Rowland, who is competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with DAMS this year will take on simulator runs along with getting his chance to get out on track later this season.

“My aim has always been to get a role in Formula 1 so it’s great to see all my hard work pay off.” said Rowland. “The Renault Sport Academy was the perfect training ground and the role of Development Driver is another great step after being within the Renault family for so many years with Formula Renault 2.0 and 3.5 and then the Academy too.

“I learnt a lot last year including working at Enstone in the simulator, so I feel well prepared for this role. I’m proud to be part of the team and I’ll be working hard to do everything I can to assist the team in their development of the R.S.17.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director of Renault Sport Racing was delighted to confirm the role, “We know Oliver very well and we are very pleased to reward his work with this position with Renault Sport Formula One Team. Development Driver is an important position in a team and it is very interesting to have someone who already knows us well.”