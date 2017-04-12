Priaulx Leads Junior Field Into Donington Park Triple-Header

Sebastian Priaulx is the early pace-setter in the 2017 Simpson Race Products Ginetta Junior Championship as the series heads to Donington Park this Easter weekend for the second meeting of the campaign.

The reigning Winter Series champion set the pace across the season opener at Brands Hatch, converting a double pole position into a race victory and a fourth place finish in his JHR Developments G40 to secure the points lead for a first time.

The surprise package of the Brands weekend was Harry Dyson, who snuck through the late race one chaos to steal a dramatic maiden victory. That was the first time in modern series history a ‘Rookie’ has won the opening race of the season, and he’ll be pushing for similar heroics this weekend.

One to watch this weekend will be Douglas Motorsport’s Daniel Harper, who starred at Donington last year with an overall podium finish treble including a maiden win in only his second ever race meeting, and he returns having been a podium finisher at Brands.

JHR’s Tom Gamble is sure to be in the mix at the front of the grid around his home circuit having taken two front row starts and a podium in the opener, while fellow top three finishers Harry King and Tom Wood are sure to be potential race win contenders as well.

Connor Grady kicked off the season with a fifth place double, so the top three will be in his sights, while also holding podium ambitions will be Charlie Digby and this year’s Ginetta Junior Scholar Adam Smalley, who secured an impressive double Rookie podium on his debut.

This year’s Rookie pack looks to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with Matt Luff and Ruben Del Sarte featuring on the rostrum across the meeting as well, while Luke Browning, Tom Canning, Finley Green and Kiern Jewiss were also in the hunt.

Full points standings ahead of the meeting can be seen here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/171303ptsgij.pdf