Raikkonen questions reasons for pit stop delay after ‘not very strong’ Chinese GP

Kimi Raikkonen was not too happy to finish down in fifth position in the Chinese Grand Prix, more than forty seconds down on team-mate Sebastian Vettel despite being ahead of him early in the race.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver dropped a place at the start to Daniel Ricciardo and was shadowing the Red Bull Racing driver when Vettel forced his way passed, and whereas his team-mate was able to find his way through both of the Red Bulls, Raikkonen found himself heavily compromised by not being able to replicate those moves.

Raikkonen also questioned the decision to delay his second pit stop when it was obvious that he was losing significant amount of time, feeling that an earlier stop would have given him more time to close the gap down to the battling Red Bulls, ultimately ending up just over two seconds down on Ricciardo.

“It was not a very strong race, the car felt good with fresh tyres, but we seemed to lose the front very quickly and I was struggling; in a place like this that’s very tricky and gives a lot of lap time away,” said Raikkonen.

“I feel that, even with that, we should have had a better result: maybe we could have changed the tyres a bit earlier, but it’s always easy to speak after the race, now we have look at the data and understand.

“This result is far from ideal but this is what we have got today, hopefully next week we can make things better.”