Rallycross heading to Project CARS 2

Project CARS 2 is set to add to its stellar line up of cars and circuits with the announcement that Rallycross cars and circuits will make their debut in the new game.

The 600 horsepower beasts are coming to the game with the aid of a technical partnership with OMSE, bringing in Mitchell deJong and Oliver Eriksson as consultants.

Cars announced so far include the OMSE Honda Civic Coupe, Volkswagen Polo RX, Mini Countryman RX, Ford Focus RS RX, the iconic Escort RS 1600 and finally the OMSE built Supercar Lites.

Real world tracks included in the game will be the US-based DirtFish and Daytona, Hell in Norway, and the legendary Lydden Hill in the UK.

Project CARS 2 is currently rated PEGI 3. The game will be released in late 2017 for the PlayStation®4 system, Xbox One, and PC. Find out more and keep up-to-date at the official Project CARS 2 website: http://www.projectcarsgame.com