Sergio Canamasas to race for Trident in Bahrain opener

Sergio Canamasas will join the field for the season opening round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship this weekend in Bahrain with the Trident team.

The Spaniard participate in the recent pre-season tests with the Italian outfit at both the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and more recently the Bahrain International Circuit, the venue for this weekend’s first race since the championship was re-branded.

Canamasas will join Malaysian racer Nabil Jeffri at Trident in Bahrain, and is looking to make a positive start to the 2017 season.

“We obtained valuable feedback from preseason testing, in which we set our sights on set-up,” said Canamasas. “We worked a lot for this Formula 2 season opener, so I feel confident ahead of Bahrain.

“In my opinion, our tests were rather positive and it was an excellent opportunity to carry out six days with Trident because it helped us to increase our mutual understanding, which is key in such a professional racing series.

“Despite our hard work doesn’t ensure success, I think we built a solid foundation for Bahrain’s round from the very beginning on Friday’s free practice session.”

Canamasas is not the only experienced hand to be joining the grid this weekend, with the FIA’s entry list listing Monegasque driver Stefano Coletti in the vacant Campos Racing entry alongside Ralph Boschung. Roberto Merhi and Raoul Hyman tested the car during testing, but it appears Coletti has been chosen to race it in Bahrain.