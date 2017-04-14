Thomas Holmen sets sights on RX2 podium

The latest announcement regarding this year’s inaugural RX2 International Series comes from Norway: teenage driver Thomas Holmen will, in fact, represent the Scandinavian country throughout the season, bidding to use the feeder series to the FIA World RX as a springboard to jump to the very top of the sport.

Holmen has spent his formative years in crosskarts, before graduating to rallycross in 2015; his apprenticeship continued for last season, highlighting his progresses with a second-place finish in the RallyX Nordic finale.

“Having developed rapidly as a driver last year, I now feel ready to step things up another gear and join RX2,” the 17-year-old explained. “I love the fast and furious nature of rallycross competition, and I increasingly showed in 2016 that I have the pace to race at the front.



“My ultimate goal is to compete in Supercars at World RX level, but to do that, first I need to prove myself in RX2. My target for this season is to fight for as many podiums as possible and collect as many points as I can to secure a strong position in the final classification.”



Holmen joins reigning RX Lites Champion Cyril Raymond, Swedish hotshot William Nilsson, American ace Tanner Whitten, brother and sister Andreas and Jessica Bäckman, rally converts Guillaume De Ridder (Belgium) and Vasiliy Gryazin (Russia) and Swedish fast female Sandra Hultgren in having signed up to the inaugural campaign of RX2. Further driver announcements will be made over the coming days and weeks.

The 2017 RX2 International Series will take in seven rounds in support of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, visiting Mettet in Belgium, Lydden Hill in Great Britain, Hell in Norway, Höljes in Sweden, Trois-Rivières in Canada, Lohéac in France and Cape Town in South Africa.