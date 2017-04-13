Travis Pastrana has revealed that he will make a return to Red Bull Global Rallycross later this year.

The action sports legend has made sporadic appearances in the series in recent years, but didn’t compete at all in 2016.

“I am doing a few Global Rallycross events later in the year and every bit of pavement practice will allow me do better at a sport I really am good at and help get my Subaru Rally Team USA car to the top of the podium,” he said.

The one time race-winner made the admission on a pair of Facebook posts, while simultaneously dismissing any chance of a self-funded NASCAR return. The Maryland native competed in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity series in 2012 and 2013, taking a best finish of ninth.

“I spend $100,000 of our money in a single day to race in circles, Lyn-z Adams Hawkins Pastrana would probably kill me,” he admitted. “However, I really do enjoy racing NASCAR.”

Instead he is seeking backing to compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in Las Vegas in September.

Ahead of his rallycross return later in the year, which is yet to be formally announced, Pastrana also revealed that reigning Red Bull GRC champion Scott Speed and 2016 FIA World Rallycross champion Mattias Ekstrom have offered to help him improve his rallycross performance.

“I want to get to the next level,” said the multiple American rally champion. “I’ll have to step out of my comfort zone and take up Scott Speed and Mattias Ekström on their offer to help me go back and learn the basics.”

Pastrana is currently competing full-time in the newly-formed American Rally Association championship for Subaru alongside his Nitro Circus commitments.

In the season opening Rallye Perce-Neige Pastrana finished second to team mate Mark Higgins. Last year he ran five out of eight events on the unrelated Rally America calendar, winning the Rally in the 100 Acre Wood and finishing second to Higgins on a further two occasions.