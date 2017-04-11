Wilks Enjoys Strong Start To Maiden World RX Campaign

Guy Wilks has gotten his first ever full season in the FIA World Rallycross Championship of to a great start as he qualified for the Semi-Finals of the World RX of Spain.

The former two-time British Rally Champion is well known to regular World RX viewers as a regular part of the commentary team, however for 2017, Wilks has thrown himself into the mix as a full time Independent.

Driving a Volkswagen Polo under the Loco Energy World RX Team banner, Wilks scored three top ten places in Qualifying to finish in eighth place overall where he automatically qualified for Semi-Final Two. The Englishman just missed out on a place in the Final as he came home fourth in the ex-Johan Kristoffersson car from last year.

Wilks was happy with the result from his first weekend with the new car.

“It’s been an unbelievable weekend, the fact we fought our way up and made it all the way to the semi-final where we were pushing four manufacturers with two-car teams is just incredible,” said Wilks.

“The level we are up against here is just phenomenal, and to be here, knocking on the door of a place in the final as we did today, is something we couldn’t have dreamed of five weeks ago when we started to pull this whole thing together.”

Despite having very little time to test the car before the season got underway, Wilks was impressed to have finished so well.

“For me, leaving here with a result like this is more than I could’ve hoped for, and knowing I’ve beaten some big names here, including Sebastian Loeb, a man who hasn’t been out of a car for 17 years, is just the icing on the cake. I think this sets us up for a really strong season.”