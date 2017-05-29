Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “I think we can be pretty happy with what we did here”

For the first time in the team’s short history, the Haas F1 Team saw both drivers finish inside the points in the Monaco Grand Prix, with Romain Grosjean eighth and Kevin Magnussen tenth, and for Team Principal Guenther Steiner, it fulfilled one of their 2017 ambitions.

Steiner praised everyone within the team for the achievement, and although they would have liked to have seen both cars finish inside the top ten earlier than it did, it was great feeling for him for it to happen in the principality on Sunday.

Steiner insists Haas continue to improve and grow as a team, and although the results sometimes do not always seem to back up the progress, they have come on massively in the past six months and more.

“A first time with two cars in the points is something we wanted to achieve this year,” said Steiner. “We achieved it in race six. We wanted it before then, but race six is not too bad.

“Like I said after qualifying, everybody did a good job. We fell out of the points and we got back in after the puncture, so I think we can be pretty happy and content with what we did here.

“Everybody executed. We never lost our cool. We always stayed on top of it. We got unlucky, but then we got lucky again at the end, so we’re fine. We’re maturing. It takes time to mature and I think, now, we see some results.

“There will still be ups and downs, but we’re always making steps. Sometimes you don’t see them because we’re not in the points, so nobody realizes, but the team has not just made a magic step today. We’ve made improvements over the last six months.”