Over 100 entries confirmed at Höljes, but Ekström might miss out

The Swedish round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, set to take place in just over a fortnight (30 June-2 July) at Höljes in the forests of Värmland, will benefit from a list of more than a hundred confirmed competitors: the World Championship drivers will be flanked by the FIA European Rallycross Championship‘s entries, for both the Supercar and Super1600 classes, as well as the one-make RX2 International Series.

The World Rallycross category will feature 22 drivers: at the moment, it is still uncertain whether or not reigning World Champion, Mattias Ekström, will take part in his home event: his team, EKS, have added to the confirmed entry list the name of PG Andersson alongside regulars Toomas Heikkinen and Reinis Nitiss; a final decision, as to whether Ekström will race or not will be made by Audi Sport on 26 June, after the latest DTM race. 2014 Teams’ Champions,

2014 Teams’ Champions, OlsbergsMSE, will be fielding two Ford Fiesta Supercars for Sebastian Eriksson, currently committed to the USA-based Global RallyCross Championship with the same outfit, and Oliver Eriksson, the latter younger brother of regular WRX competitor Kevin Eriksson. French rallycross stalwart Hervé Knapick (Citroen DS3) and Finland’s Joni-Pekka Rajala (Mitsubishi Mirage) will join the WorldRX grid, too.

The European Rallycross Championship for Supercars will attack Höljes with a 35-strong grid, bringing the total number of turbocharged, four-wheel-drive beasts to a mind-blowing 57, with the regular competitors being joined by Belgian Jochen Coox in his VW Polo, Finn Ari-Pekka Niemi in an OlsbergsMSE-built Fiesta (formerly driven by Niclas Grönholm) as well as Swedish EuroRX TouringCar title contender Philip Gehrman débuting at the wheel of a Supercar, specifically Eklund Motorsport‘s Volkswagen Beetle.

The Super1600 series will call at Höljes, too, with its standings currently led by Lithuanian Kasparas Navickas. A total of 30 front-wheel-drive entries will take part, including Latvian newcomers Arnis Odins and Juris Spikis, at the wheel of Renault Twingos fielded by TT Motorsport.

As said above, the RX2 International series, official support category to the WorldRX, will also be in action at Höljes for round four: their entry list will be issued in due course.

Complete entry lists can be found at the links below:

WorldRX | ERX Supercars | Super1600