2017 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hour 20 Update – Porsche comfortable up front, #2 gaining on podium

Frédéric Makowiecki in the #91 Porsche leads a GTE Pro field which currently has five manufacturers in the top five positions (Credit: Craig Robertson/Speed Chills).

In a relatively quiet hour around the Circuit de la Sarthe, the #1 Porsche LMP Team car of Nick Tandy, Neel Jani and Andre Lotterer continue to circulate in the lead, more than thirteen laps clear of the second placed LMP2 entry of Oliver Jarvis, but the #2 Porsche is closing the gap to those in front of them as they strive to finish on the podium after early issues.

GTE Pro continues to be a very unpredictable class, with five manufacturers still on the same lap, while the #84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari continues to dominate GTE Am.

LMP1

1st – #1 Porsche Team – Porsche 919 Hybrid – Jani/Lotterer/Tandy

2nd – #2 Porsche Team – Porsche 919 Hybrid – Hartley/Bernhard/Bamber

3rd – #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 – Buemi/Davidson/Nakajima

The #1 Porsche LMP Team car of Nick Tandy, Neel Jani and Andre Lotterer continue to hold the overall lead of the 85th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while LMP2 cars remain on course to fill out the podium thanks to the earlier troubles of the other LMP1 entries.

However, the #2 Porsche has climbed back into the top five, and is making big gains on those ahead of them, with Brendon Hartley now behind the wheel after taking over from Earl Bamber.

Third in LMP1 is the one remaining Toyota Gazoo Racing machine of Kazuki Nakajima, but the #8 is seven laps further back on the #2, and is still outside the top ten and looking unlikely to bridge the gap.

LMP2

1st – #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing – Oreca 07-Gibson – Tung/Laurent/Jarvis

2nd – #13 Vaillante Rebellion – Oreca 07-Gibson – Piquet Jr/Heinemeier Hansson/Beche

3rd – #35 Signatech Alpine Mahmut – Alpine A470 – Panciatici/Ragues/Negrao

The #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing entry of Oliver Jarvis, Ho-Pin Tung and Thomas Laurent is holding the advantage in LMP2, currently running second overall but thirteen laps down on the race leading Porsche, but they in turn holds a full lap advantage over the #13 Vaillante Rebellion, currently in the hands of Mathias Beche after taking over from David Heinemeier Hansson, while the #35 Signatech Alpine of Pierre Ragues currently holds third, a further lap down.

The #31 Rebellion has finally returned to the racetrack Nicolas Prost’s visit to the pits became elongated due to a gearbox problem. Prost, as well as team-mates Bruno Senna and Julien Canal, had been in the lead of the race heading into the night, but the team are now well out of contention, sixteenth in class, 26 laps down on Jarvis.

GTE PRO

1st – #63 Corvette Racing – Chevrolet Corvette C7.R – Magnussen/Garcia/Taylor

2nd – #97 Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage – Turner/Adam/Serra

3rd – #91 Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Lietz/Makowiecki/Pilet

The top five in GTE Pro continue to circulate on the same lap, and all five are from different teams and manufacturers! The #63 Corvette Racing machine of Antonio Garcia currently holds the advantage from the #97 Aston Martin Racing, currently in the hands of Darren Turner.

The #91 Porsche GT car of Patrick Pilet remains in contention, as does the #67 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK and the #71 AF Corsa Ferrari, currently in the hands of Andy Priaulx and Davide Rigon respectively.

Ford GT drivers Tony Kanaan and Richard Westbrook are just one further lap down in the #68 and #69 respectively, but the #64 Corvette of Oliver Gavin is three laps further behind, running eighth in class ahead of the #95 Aston Martin and the #66 Ford.

GTE AM

1st – #84 JMW Motorsport – Ferrari 488 GTE – Smith/Stevens/Vanthoor

2nd – #55 Spirit of Race – Ferrari 488 GTE – Cameron/Scott/Cioci

3rd – #62 Scuderia Corsa – Ferrari 488 GTE – MacNeil/Sweedler/Bell

Robert Smith took over the running of the class leading #84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari from Dries Vanthoor and continues to hold a substantial advantage over the rest of the GTE Am field, with Ferrari’s currently 1-2-3 in class.

The #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari of Aaron Scott runs second, more than a lap adrift of the class leaders, while the #62 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari of William Sweedler is third, ahead of the #99 Beechdean AMR Aston Martin and the #61 Clearwater Racing Ferrari.