Kamui Kobayashi dictated the pace in the first two hours of qualifying, with a 3:18.793. This time in the Toyota Gazoo Racing #7 was a comfortable 0.638 seconds faster than the rest of the field. After a close battle in LMP2, the #28 TDS Racing made a last minute dash that saw it take provisional pole. The GTE classes were dominated by Aston Martin, with no other team looking like it was going to get close to the pace.

Relive the excitement of the first evening session with the gallery below.