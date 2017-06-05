Alain Prost believes Hulkenberg will help Renault get better and better

Four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost believes the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team have the perfect driver to push the squad forward, in Nico Hulkenberg.

The Renault Ambassador believes the German is the ideal candidate, to allow the French team to achieve their targets and help them make significant improvements as time goes on.

The 29-year-old has already shown that he is capable of big things, finishing in the points at three of the first six grand prix contested, so far this year. That is already an improvement on Renault’s efforts last season, and a far superior record to that of team-mate Jolyon Palmer, who has been with the team a year longer, but is yet to score a point in 2017.

Speaking to SID news agency, Prost confirmed his belief in the German’s ability.

“Nico is very important in this, as he is exactly what we needed at Renault.

“He’s very charismatic and a strong character who can help make the team better and better.”

Hulkenberg is equally as pleased with the way things are progressing at Renault right now, and is happy to bide his time as the team strive to once again make their impact in F1, a feat the German believes they have the strength and the people, to achieve.

“This is a very important phase for me and my career.

“I believe in this project and I want to work with them to achieve victories and championships. I think this is realistic, even if there are no guarantees in motor sports.

“But the group has all the prerequisites and the financial possibilities.”