Andretti explains Speed e.dams snub

Andretti Autosport have explained the reasoning behind the decision not to let Scott Speed race for e.dams Renault in next month’s Formula E double header in New York.

The reigning Red Bull Global Rallycross champion had been approached by the French team to replace Sebastien Buemi, who is set to race for Toyota at the Nurburgring World Endurance Championship round on the same weekend.

However, Andretti Autosport denied the American, who finished on the podium in his Formula E début back in 2015, a chance to return to the all-electric series.

“Scott Speed is a contacted driver of Andretti Rallycross and currently working to defend back to back Global Rallycross championships,” a team spokesperson told The Checkered Flag. “At times our contracted drivers also have the opportunity to be involved with our family of race team – including Andretti Autosport and Andretti Formula E.”

“Being that we compete in the Formula E Championship, it is not customary for us to allow our contracted drivers to compete on behalf of our rival teams, especially while our drivers are in the midst of their own respective seasons of competition.”

Since joining Andretti’s Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross operation at the beginning of 2014, Speed has raced in a number of other series, but has always represented either Andretti or one of Volkswagen Group’s subsidiaries.

In addition to Red Bull GRC, where he has won the title for the last two years, the ex-F1 man has raced in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, Formula E, and the Audi Sport TT Cup in recent seasons. He has also tested for Andretti’s IndyCar operation.