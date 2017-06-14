Andrew Jordan: “We’ll come out fighting”

BMW Pirtek Racing’s Andrew Jordan says he’ll come out fighting at Snetterton following a difficult weekend in Sunday’s Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship at Croft.

Jordan was one of the first drivers to get caught up in the ten-car collision in qualifying, taking damage to the back of his BMW 125i M Sport car and subsequently getting stuck on the infield, facing an agonising wait for the session to end as more drivers piled into the flat-out section of the track before the red flags were eventually shown. Thankfully for Jordan he remained safe, but the damage to the back of his car raised doubts over whether it could be repaired in time to compete in Sunday’s race.

Despite the significant damage, the West Surrey Racing Team worked through the night to get the car on the grid for Sunday’s racing, with Jordan starting fourteenth in race one. He managed to convert this to a respectable sixth place, followed by a fifth and a seventh in races two and three. This has left him seventh in the championship, with BMW Pirtek Racing fifth in the Teams Championship.

“Everyone could see how much damage there was to the rear of the car, but it looked as good as new when it rolled out for the opening race thanks to their work.” Said Jordan.

“The fact that we were even able to race, never mind bring in three solid points finishes, is all down to the guys in the team who did a fantastic job to repair the Pirtek Racing BMW overnight,”

“I would have loved to bring home a really good result to reward them, but from where we were after qualifying, I’m happy with the points we’ve picked up. We’ve outscored the guys who were directly ahead of us in the standings and we’ll come out fighting when we get to Snetterton for the second half of the year to maintain our challenge.”