Arpin ends Foust’s run in New England

Steve Arpin took a surprise win in the second part of the Red Bull Global Rallycross double header in Thompson, Connecticut after Tanner Foust retired from the final.

Like the first day of the event, Foust had been an unstoppable force, taking pole position and winning all of his heats and his semi final en route to the 10 lap main event. He looked set to cap off a remarkable weekend sweep in the second final until a broken wheel cause a collision with the tyre barriers on lap eight.

The incident handed the lead to Arpin, who had settled in behind Foust early on with Chris Atkinson breathing down his neck and Mitchell De Jong also in the fight.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Scott Speed, who had been off the pace in both of the weekend’s qualifying sessions, again found himself fighting his way through the field after an opening lap scuffle.

The American managed to work his way into the top three, eventually passing Atkinson late in the race for second behind the victorious Arpin.

The win for Arpin means that Red Bull GRC has now had four different winners from four rounds, a feat not achieved since 2015*.

Speed’s runner up spot handed the championship lead back to him. He began the day with just a two point advantage over Foust who overhauled him after the heats, only to slip back again with his retirement.

Atkinson’s podium was his first in the series and Subaru‘s first since Bucky Lasek took third in the 2014 season finale in Las Vegas.

De Jong missed out on a second consecutive podium, finishing fourth ahead of Patrik Sandell and Sebastian Eriksson, while Austin Dyne and Oliver Eriksson were classified a lap down.

Foust was classified ninth after his retirement, while Cabot Bigham also failed to complete the final.

In Red Bull GRC Lites, Cyril Raymond completed a weekend sweep.

The Frenchman won all of his heats and both finals, beating Colin Braun and Christian Brooks in the second main event.

* Includes the non-championship X Games Austin event won by Scott Speed