Aubry doubles up at Monza after second Fewtrell battle

Gabriel Aubry (14) took his second win of the weekend on Sunday - Credit: Gregory / NEC Media

Gabriel Aubry secured a second victory of the weekend at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza as he came out on top of another close duel with Tech 1 Racing team-mate Max Fewtrell.

Starting from pole position, Aubry kept the lead at the start but found himself delayed at the second chicane as he battled hard with Gilles Magnus, allowing Fewtrell to pass both to assume the lead into the first Lesmo bend.

The race was soon neutralised however as Bartlomiej Mirecki, a podium finisher on Saturday, collided with Theo Coicaud on the straight before Parabolica, with Mirecki hitting the barriers on the left hand side of the track. Presley Martono was also involved and hit the barriers on the other side of the track, with the safety car being deployed to clear up the mess.

On the restart, Thomas Neubauer tipped Sun Yue Yang into a spin heading towards the second chicane, with the Chinese driver, part of the Renault Sport Academy, ending up beached on the kerb, with the safety car needed once more to remove his stricken car.

Fewtrell retained the lead on the second restart but was hunted down by Aubry, who made his move with seven minutes remaining on the clock, who was able to hold on at the front until the chequered flag to take the win by six-tenths of a second.

Michael Benyahia completed the podium for R-ace GP, passing team-mate Magnus with just five minutes remaining into the first chicane having earlier made a similar pass on Thomas Maxwell, who was left to settle for fifth at the chequered flag, just ahead of JD Motorsport’s Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer.

Frank Bird secured seventh for Fortec Motorsports ahead of Charles Milesi of R-ace GP, while Coicaud took ninth after pitting to repair the damage he suffered in his first lap clash with Mirecki and Martono, ahead of Burdett Motorsport’s Julia Pankiewicz.

Amazingly Mirecki was also able to recover to the pits and rejoin despite hitting the barrier hard in that first lap incident, but the BM Racing driver was unable to better eleventh at the chequered flag, ahead of Fortec’s Wing Hoong Chia, the final classified finisher.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race 2 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
114Gabriel AubryFRATech 1 Racing12 Laps
27Max FewtrellGBRTech 1 Racing+0.599s
33Michael BenyahiaMARR-ace GP+1.874s
44Gilles MagnusBELR-ace GP+2.537s
55Thomas MaxwellAUSTech 1 Racing+3.173s
622Jean-Baptiste SimmenauerFRAJD Motorsport+5.933s
719Frank BirdGBRFortec Motorsports+6.180s
81Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP+6.638s
92Theo CoicaudFRAR-ace GP+10.856s
1025Julia PankiewiczPOLBurdett Motorsport+12.919s
1196Bartlomiej MireckiPOLBM Racing+14.455s
1251Wing Hoong ChiaMALFortec Motorsports+16.894s
RET6Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 RacingRetired
RET21Sun Yue YangCHIJD MotorsportRetired
RET26Presley MartonoINABurdett MotorsportRetired

