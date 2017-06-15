Beckmann makes Motopark switch for remainder of 2017

After departing Van Amersfoort Racing after a disappointing start to the 2017 FIA European Formula 3 Championship season, David Beckmann will still be on the grid this weekend at the Hungaroring after making a switch to Motopark.

The young German had joined Van Amersfoort Racing after competing in the series last year with Mücke Motorsport, but after three pointless outings at Silverstone, Monza and Pau, it was decided that the two parties would split, but Beckmann has come in to fill the vacant fourth car at Motopark alongside Joel Eriksson, Marino Sato and Keyvan Andres Soori.

“I am confident about the rest of the FIA Formula 3 European Championship and I am sure that Motopark will offer me a competitive package,” said Beckmann.

“Everybody in the team is extremely motivated and focussed on success. I am optimistic that we will achieve good results together after the necessary period of familiarisation.”

Team Principal Timo Rumpfkeil is pleased to welcome Beckmann into the team, and is hoping to get the seventeen-year-old settled in this weekend at the Hungaroring.

“We are very pleased to welcome David in our team,” said Rumpfkeil. “I have been following his career for many years and we have always stayed in close contact ever since. We are looking forward to welcome David to the Motopark family.

“David is rightly considered to be one of the top talents in German motor sports, and I have always been convinced of his potential. We have to give David some time to settle in, given the fact that before the next race at the Hungaroring, unfortunately, there is only time for a short roll-out. Therefore, expectations shall not be kept too high.”