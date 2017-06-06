Daniel Lloyd Parts Ways With Triple Eight MG Team

Triple Eight Race Engineering‘s Daniel Lloyd has parted company with the Manufacturer-backed MG squad for the remainder of the 2017 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship season.

The Huddersfield racer joined Triple Eight for his first full BTCC season in 2017, partnered with multiple race winner Aron Taylor-Smith in one of the team’s MG6 machines.

A difficult start to the season however, which included a heavy shunt at Thruxton, has resulted in Lloyd sitting just 24th in the standings after a total of six points scored.

A statement from Triple Eight themselves said that both parties were now ‘pursuing other opportunities’, reading “Triple Eight would like to thank Daniel for all his hard work and commitment this year and wish him nothing but success for his future career”.

“An announcement regarding our driver replacement will be made in due course.”

The 25-year-old meanwhile said that incidents during the opening four meetings of the season had ‘forced’ him into taking a step back.

“This year was a big investment year for me and my backers,” explained Lloyd. “I was so excited to have joined the MG line-up for the 2017. Unfortunately the results have led to us already losing a number of sponsors for this season, and this has forced us to make the very difficult decision to walk away from the BTCC for the time being.”

“As a racing driver, all I want to do is compete, however the facts of modern motorsport are that it takes a lot of funding to race. Even with the fantastic backing that is in place from MG, I still need to bring a lot of sponsors to the table and with the results as they stand, continuing with the RCIB squad would put any future hopes of racing at risk.”

“I’ve really enjoyed representing the MG brand and working with the marque on and off track. It’s a fantastic British brand with a great winning history in the BTCC. I’d like to extend my personal thanks to all of MG team for all of their support this year and I wish them all the very best for the rest of the season.”

Photo: BTCC Media