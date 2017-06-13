Daniil Kvyat: “I did everything I could do today”

Daniil Kvyat was penalised for failing to regain his grid slot by the first safety car line in Canada - Credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Daniil Kvyat was left empty handed after a troublesome Canadian Grand Prix, which started with him being left on the grid on the formation lap.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso driver recovered to his grid slot for the start, but was penalised by the stewards after he was deemed not to have resumed his position in the field in time, first with a drive-through and then with a subsequent ten second time penalty in his pit stop after the initial penalty should have been a ten-second stop and go.

Kvyat had been ninth up until his second pit stop, but problems in that stop with his right rear wheel ultimately saw him retire, ending what he felt was a pretty competitive race with the STR12.

“A very disappointing day,” said Kvyat. “Our problems already started during the formation lap – my engine stalled, so I had to catch all the cars before the Safety Car line, which I didn’t manage to do so I got a penalty for it… But we were still going for P9 as the pace was mega good today!

“Unfortunately, during my pit-stop we had a problem and then we retired… It was too late to do anything after losing so much time in the pits anyway. I did everything I could do today but what’s annoying is that every time we have very good pace something happens or goes wrong… It’s very frustrating, we deserved a reward today.”