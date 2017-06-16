Davenport “Conscious And Communicating”, Smith To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Luke Davenport is reportedly “conscious and communicating”, while fellow Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship driver Jeff Smith is set to undergo shoulder surgery as they recover from a qualifying accident at Croft.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries after leaving the road at the high-speed Barcroft right-hander in last weekend’s qualifying session at Croft.

Davenport was placed in a medically induced coma while doctors treated him for multiple chest injuries, lung damage, a broken right leg, a broken pelvis, broken right arm and concussion. The Motorbase Performance driver was woken up on Friday, while the team issued a statement on Wednesday confirming ‘no head, neck or spinal injuries’.

Davenport has now been moved to the high dependency unit to continue his recovery.

“Luke was considered well enough to be moved from ICU to the high dependency unit this morning as he is off his ventilator,” a statement from sponsors DUO read. “He is conscious, but communicating at a very basic level.

“Luke is mending well, the only concern being his right lung which is taking its time to get back to normality. His family are with him at his bedside.

“The staff at the James Cook University Hospital have been amazing and the messages from friends, colleagues and fans are truly inspiring for him and all his family.”

Eurotech Racing‘s Smith was awakened from his medically induced coma on Sunday, having suffered nine broken ribs among multiple chest injuries, plus extensive shoulder injuries and concussion.

Partner Jo Polley confirmed to Autosport that an operation will take place on Smith’s left shoulder, tweeting on Friday: “Thankfully they can’t see any fractures in his legs, just very battered and swollen so they will try to get him up on his feet again today.”

Triple Eight Racing MG driver Aron Taylor-Smith was also injured in the accident, suffering a broken leg and concussion.