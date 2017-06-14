Aruba.it WSBK rider Chaz Davies is keen to impress as we head into round 7 of the championship. He has never been on the podium in Misano before, despite having an impressive twenty-three wins and fifty seven podiums under his top class belt.

Davies is eager to score well in Misano – the home round of the Ducati team. He insists that home support helps with motivation, and is feeling confident that he can do well at the Italian track.

“I feel good heading into the second Italian round of the year. The home fans’ support is always worth a lot: it’s humbling, enjoyable, and gives you an extra motivation,” said Davies.

“We have yet to step on the podium at Misano and we need to put it right because we always had the pace there. Last year we were particularly strong, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way as we crashed and then were pushed off the track during the races.”

“The testing was good, we just need to put together a few bits and pieces but our window has been defined and we won’t make any radical changes. We defined a couple of potential directions to try and that’s where we’ll start from in FP1”

Round 7 of the World Superbike championship begins with FP1 this Friday at 09:45am (CET).